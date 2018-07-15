COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Meet Gabriel Iglesias in Houston today

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping next special in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Come celebrate comedian Gabriel Iglesias' birthday as he hosts "Fluffy's B-Day Fan Event" meet-and-greet at the Toyota Center in Houston on his birthday, Sunday, July 15.

This free event will take place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. to promote the Sept. 13 & 14 taping of his new Netflix comedy special, which will also take place in Houston.

Tickets for his September shows will be available for purchase at the box office during the event. Open to the public, all fans will have the opportunity to meet Iglesias, take a selfie and get an autograph.

The event will kickoff with a special presentation of a Letter of Welcome presented by Houston Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen on behalf of Mayor Sylvester Turner's office.

Tickets for his Netflix special range from $30 to $80 plus fees and are currently available on fluffyguy.com and houstontoyotacenter.com.

This will be Iglesias' second Netflix comedy special following 2016's "I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry." Another special is already in the works for 2019.
Related Topics:
community-eventscomediancomedytoyota centernetflixHouston
