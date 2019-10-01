Mayor's holiday spectacular bringing star-studded performances to downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians will have the chance to enjoy a weekend full of events during the Mayor's Holiday Spectacular on Thanksgiving weekend.Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a weekend full of free events Tuesday for the city in downtown Houston.He's kicking off the weekend on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. with the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.The 70th annual parade will include floats, marching bands, performances and more."The annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will march us into a holiday weekend filled with community, celebration and tradition," said Mayor Turner. "I look forward to this treat every year and it's especially remarkable thanks to our open-hearted sponsors and all they do to help host this feast of merriment."Performances will be held by The Voice contestant, Simone Gundy, along with eight performing groups and eight marching bands from across the state.The parade will also feature 12 high-flying balloons and 13 floats including Tom Turkey and Santa Claus.On Friday, Nov. 29, the Downtown District will host a new signature holiday event called "Thing-A-Ma-Jingle."The giant block party will feature a Black Friday gift market, Christmas karaoke, photos with Hipster Santa, lighting projections and much more.The community will have the opportunity to enjoy holiday decorations, food and drink specials and live music at local bars and restaurants.The weekend will end on Saturday, Nov. 30 with a celebration honoring 100 years at City Hall.The Mayor's Holiday Spectacular will feature live music and the lighting of the 65 foot holiday tree at Hermann Square from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.Headliners of this event will be the Grammy-nominated sister duo Choloe x Halle and American Idol contestant Uché.