Largest Crystal Clear Lagoon opening in Texas City in 2020

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A new Crystal Clear Lagoon is coming to Texas City soon!

Land Tejas Development announced Thursday that it's planning to build a 12-acre Crystal Clear Lagoon. This lagoon will be the largest in Texas.

"We are very excited to bring a Crystal Lagoons amenity to Lago Mar," said Al Brende, founder of Land Tejas. "This project has amazing potential to create a totally new type of lifestyle for residents of Lago Mar and for Houston-area families looking to enjoy a fun, outdoor lifestyle."

The company says the lagoon will feature white sand beaches, a large cabana pool, heated pool, beach-front cabanas, a beach for kids, a two-story swim-up bar, a welcome center, a beachfront event lawn, and much more.

A hotel, condominiums and townhomes are also planned for the 70-acre resort complex.

"The Lago Mar lagoon will completely change the entrance into our city, giving our citizens and tourists around the country an exciting destination for relaxation and entertainment" Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said. "I could not be happier. Our mission was to make our section of I-45 something special. The Lago Mar lagoon is beyond our wildest dreams."

The lagoon is scheduled to begin construction in October, with the projected completion of phase one in early 2020.

SEE MORE: First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opened in Humble

The first man-made crystal lagoon in Texas is about to open in Humble.

