COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Celebrate 60 years of NASA with Johnson Space Center's FREE open house

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnson Space Center opens to the public this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas --
Fans of space flights can get a closer look at the real stuff during an open house this weekend at Johnson Space Center.

A NASA statement says the event Saturday will help celebrate the agency's 60th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the International Space Station.

Officials say the public will be offered a free behind-the-scenes look at NASA accomplishments. Visitors can check out moon rocks, Apollo-theme items and a Destination Station mobile exhibit.

Johnson Space Center is home to U.S. astronauts and Mission Control.

Saturday's open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with last entry for guests at 1:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjohnson space centerspaceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sugar Land church cancels service to help those in need
Bullet train route soon to come to Houston
Here's when you can ice skate outdoors in Houston
Halloweekend: Events in and around Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Jim Mattis expected to send 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with rims
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Man allegedly touched himself inappropriately at Bellaire library
Show More
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
Rapper Ice-T arrested for allegedly not paying tolls
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
More News