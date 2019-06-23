WATCH: The best of the 2019 Houston Pride Festival and Parade

I’m getting ready for the @PrideHouston parade! We’ll be broadcasting live on https://t.co/Mjhwe0nzQU! 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/9ITzDxEnkC— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 23, 2019
"I'm from a small town called Pearsall, a town of 10,000, so that's the way opposite of this," said an attendee.
Despite the heat and afternoon showers, the party went on.
"We're here in celebration of gay pride, gay rights, transgender rights," said another attendee. "We're all for it, and we're enjoying it!"
We are so excited to walk in tonight's @PrideHouston parade alongside our partners @houstonpolice!— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) June 23, 2019
We're proud to serve the most diverse metropolitan area in the U.S.! Be safe everyone! #FBI #pride2019 pic.twitter.com/B8iVK0Xdp7
Organizations all across the city came out to celebrate, including HPD and HFD.
Look out for specially decorate @houstonpolice Pride Ride Patrol in the parade tonight. pic.twitter.com/RoGPDy9gJ6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 23, 2019
Getting ready for #PrideParade in @HoustonTX 🌈 pic.twitter.com/BHC0dZYYN3— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 23, 2019
Even the ABC13 Eyewitness News Storm Tracker made an appearance!
Did you see @SteveABC13 and @PoojaOnTV in the @PrideHouston Parade? Watch it live here: https://t.co/LXGPU2w8Er @BrheABC13 pic.twitter.com/VRARIL8S5b— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 23, 2019
