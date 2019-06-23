Community & Events

WATCH: The best of the 2019 Houston Pride Festival and Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm and sunny day in the Bayou City this weekend as thousands came out for the 2019 Houston Pride Festival and Parade.



"I'm from a small town called Pearsall, a town of 10,000, so that's the way opposite of this," said an attendee.

Despite the heat and afternoon showers, the party went on.

Watch the full 2019 Houston Pride Parade here


"We're here in celebration of gay pride, gay rights, transgender rights," said another attendee. "We're all for it, and we're enjoying it!"



Organizations all across the city came out to celebrate, including HPD and HFD.





Even the ABC13 Eyewitness News Storm Tracker made an appearance!



Watch the video above to see even more of our favorite Houston Pride 2019 moments!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonpridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthpride paradelgbt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News