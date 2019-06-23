WATCH: The best of the 2019 Houston Pride Festival and Parade

We are so excited to walk in tonight's @PrideHouston parade alongside our partners @houstonpolice!



We're proud to serve the most diverse metropolitan area in the U.S.! Be safe everyone! #FBI #pride2019 pic.twitter.com/B8iVK0Xdp7 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) June 23, 2019

Look out for specially decorate @houstonpolice Pride Ride Patrol in the parade tonight. pic.twitter.com/RoGPDy9gJ6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm and sunny day in the Bayou City this weekend as thousands came out for the 2019 Houston Pride Festival and Parade."I'm from a small town called Pearsall, a town of 10,000, so that's the way opposite of this," said an attendee.Despite the heat and afternoon showers, the party went on."We're here in celebration of gay pride, gay rights, transgender rights," said another attendee. "We're all for it, and we're enjoying it!"Organizations all across the city came out to celebrate, including HPD and HFD.Even the ABC13 Eyewitness News Storm Tracker made an appearance!Watch the video above to see even more of our favorite Houston Pride 2019 moments!