Ice Land returns to Moody Gardens with "Christmas Around The World" theme

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 120 years since it hit 9 degrees in Galveston, but inside Moody Gardens, 9 degrees feels downright festive.

Every year, the Galveston landmark is transformed into a frosty wonderland called "Ice Land."

This year's theme is "Christmas Around the World," where guests will get a unique view of landmarks and holiday traditions from all around the globe.

A team of 25 artists from China started working on the exhibit on Oct. 1, and are still carving away as they prepare for the Nov. 16 opening.

The company where they get their ice blocks from in College Station started making ice for the exhibit back in February.

The sculptures in total require 2 million pounds of ice.

Check out the video above to see ABC13's Pooja Lodhia get a special sneak peak of this year's exhibit.

Ice Land will be open daily from Nov. 16 through Jan. 12.

For more information on tickets, you can call 1-800-582-4673 or visit the Moody Gardens website.

