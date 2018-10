Former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton are going on tour, with a planned stop in Texas.The Clintons announced Monday they plan to tour the country for an event called "An Evening With The Clintons."The tour starts on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.They'll stop in Sugar Land on Dec. 4.Top tickets at the Sugar Land stop will run at nearly $700, while the least expensive tickets at some of the events are around $70.Tickets go on sale Oct. 12 and may be purchased