The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stops in Houston

Hello Kitty has a pop up shop in The Woodlands

WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making its way back to the Houston area with two stops!

The truck visited The Woodlands Mall on Saturday, March 30.

Next up is Friendswood. The truck will be at Baybrook Mall near It's Sugar and Charming Charlie's on Saturday, April 6. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

NEW Sequin Bow Headband; NEW Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie; NEW Sprinkle T-Shirt; NEW Petit Fours Box Set.

Other best-selling items include thermal bottles, keychains, 5-piece macaron box sets and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts in youth and adult sizes
