COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Good Samaritans save Christmas after porch pirates steal toys for orphans

EMBED </>More Videos

After porch pirates stole gifts intended for 150 orphans in Galveston, Good Samaritans are coming together to save their holidays.

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A holiday party meant for orphans is now on track to be a huge success. The turn-around is pretty incredible given what happened to a bunch of their Christmas gifts.

Eyewitness News first told you last night how porch pirates targeted the present. Within 14 hours, Jared Davis and his friends from Pearland had driven down to the island.

They brought games, clothes, candy, and even a Christmas tree for the orphanage.

RELATED: Porch pirates steal gifts for orphaned kids in need

"It's awesome. It makes it worth it. We didn't do any of this. We don't want any publicity out of this. We did it because we want to help people," said Davis. "We actually had a lot of people who were donating last night after they saw the story. A lot of people got with us. We've had a lot of donations money-wise. I've had over 100 messages so far."

Hilda Tobias with the Children's Center said they're overwhelmed by the support. They said tomorrow is going to be a wonderful event.

"Sometimes things happen for a reason and we don't know why. I know these children will be happy tomorrow," said Tobias. "It makes me feel that there still is that hope and faith that we have from the community. It makes me feel we're all here working this together to have these children who are going to be our future ... have that happy Christmas."

Tobias said they're always in need on donations, including financials gifts and toiletries. You can donate directly on their website.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgood samaritanporch piratetoysGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Astros star throws Christmas party for military families
Join the holiday fun with free caroling, snow and Santa selfies
Volunteers needed to make gift bags for kids with disabilities
Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Boat Parade
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today
2 killed in shooting that wounded innocent teen, police say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Popular Shake Shack to open in Montrose
Deputies: SUV with family of 4 hits and kills man riding horse
Show More
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Hickory Hollow serves up official closing date
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
3 southbound lanes closed on 610 E. Loop due to bridge repair
Man who dressed as Santa accused of sexual contact with girl
More News