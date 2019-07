EMBED >More News Videos Hearne Elementary rolled out the red carpet and showered Eyewitness News anchor Samica Knight with lots of love.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca visited Hearne Elementary in Alief ISD as part of our HTX+ series.Elita was greeted with a warm welcome. Students created drawings on posters for Elita, and one group even made a self-portrait of her.Elita talked to the kids about severe weather safety and gave students and staff a chance to report the weather forecast.Watch the video above.