Elderly woman celebrates 90th birthday handcuffed in patrol car, and she's happy about it

WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Dorothy Maloney celebrated her 90th birthday by crossing an item off her bucket list: riding in the back of a patrol car in handcuffs.

Maloney told WWAY there was no other way she would have rather spent the day.

"It's been on my bucket list to ride in the back of a police car handcuffed, so here I am," she said while riding in the rear of a patrol car.

"I had an incident in New Jersey where we were hit by another car and we had to get to a doctor, and the policeman said, 'I'll put you in the back of the car,' and I said, 'Oh, it's been on my bucket list.'"

Her daughter-in-law, Lisa Maloney, facilitated the big event.

"That's all she wanted in life was to ride, so I was like 'Let's make this happen,'" Lisa said.

She got the community to pitch in to make Maloney's dream come true.

Maloney said it's a ride that she'll never forget.
