91-year-old skydiving great-grandma makes jumping from planes birthday tradition

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A great-grandmother from Hawaii celebrated her birthday by jumping out of a plane.

Kay Inouye, 91, has marked her birthday with a tandem skydive for the last several years.

She enjoyed it so much when she turned 88 that she decided to make it a tradition.

This year, her granddaughter and great-grandson were there to watch her jump.

Inouye said when the moment came to jump, she wasn't afraid, she was simply filled with joy that she was able to let go.
