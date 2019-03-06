Community & Events

Drink beer and save animals at Houston Zoo Brew

Houstonians can help save animals in the wild by drinking beer at the Houston Zoo.

The zoo will host the second annual Brew at the Zoo on Thursday, April 25. This year's event offers a larger layout, VIP access, and an expanded beer menu for guests to sample a variety of beer and cider as they explore the zoo.

The event will have entertainment, including live music by local musicians, unique animal encounters, fun photo opportunities, and lawn games. Pub-style grub will also be available for purchase during the event.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $45 and include six four-ounce beer samples and a souvenir sampling mug. A designated driver ticket is also available for $25 to encourage responsible driving.

The Houston Zoo helps save local species, like the Houston toad and Attwater's prairie chicken, in the wild.
