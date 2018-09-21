Downtown's parking spaces transform into usable art for 1 day

Some very sophisticated street art will be on display in downtown Houston on Friday, September 21, as PARK(ing) Day once again welcomes designers to make parking spaces into immaculate installations.PARK(ing) Day is a global event, where citizens, artists and activists temporarily turn metered parking spaces into temporary public places, also known as "PARK(ing) spaces."This started way back in 2005, when art/design studio Rebar converted a parking space into a public park in downtown San Francisco.