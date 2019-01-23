HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO

Deshaun Watson named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He leads the Houston Texans offense. And next month, he'll lead the kickoff parade of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Deshaun Watson has been tapped as the grand marshal of the Downtown Rodeo Parade set for Saturday, Feb. 23.

The Pro Bowl quarterback is the latest notable Houston figure to lead the parade, which has been a tradition since 1938.

"We are truly honored to have Deshaun Watson serve as grand marshal of the 2019 Downtown Rodeo Parade," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Since arriving in Houston, Deshaun has had a tremendous impact, both on the field and within our community, and we are thrilled to have him participate in this time-honored tradition."

Watson just wrapped up his second season with the Houston Texans, passing for 26 touchdowns.

Aside from his mastery on the field, Watson has been credited for his generosity to the community, through his involvement with Habitat for Humanity in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The parade is set for 10 a.m., with the 32nd annual Rodeo run preceding it.
