Dave Ward's Houston looks at RodeoHouston's evolution

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a rich history.When you go back to the first show, which in 1932 was called the Houston Fat Stock Show, you'll soon learn how the show evolved to raise close to $500 million for youth education.In the video below, Dave Ward's Houston encapsulates how the rodeo and its traditions began.You'll also see landmark moments that made the rodeo what it is today.