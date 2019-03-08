rodeo houston

Dave Ward's Houston looks at RodeoHouston's evolution

EMBED <>More Videos

In Dave Ward's Houston, a look back at the 80 years of the HoustonRodeo and the landmark moments during that time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a rich history.

When you go back to the first show, which in 1932 was called the Houston Fat Stock Show, you'll soon learn how the show evolved to raise close to $500 million for youth education.

In the video below, Dave Ward's Houston encapsulates how the rodeo and its traditions began.

You'll also see landmark moments that made the rodeo what it is today.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RODEO HOUSTON
Tim McGraw brings Clay Walker out during rodeo performance
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert: mother
RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to Selena
Men slug it out at RodeoHouston before concert
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting at office in The Woodlands
Boy, 14, stabbed in head outside HISD school dies
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
High school dances include breathalyzer in one district
Man sentenced in Bellaire police officer's 2016 death
Billion dollar lawsuit filed against weed killer 'Roundup'
Show More
North Freeway crash kills woman who ran across I-45
Robbery suspect wanted for shooting woman in the face
Man arrested in connection with Lamar High School student death
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
More TOP STORIES News