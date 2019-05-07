books

Dave Ward celebrates 80th birthday with book signing at Crime Stoppers of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston and ABC13 Eyewitness News legend Dave Ward celebrated his 80th birthday Monday.

Ward spent his morning signing copies of his memoir, "Good Evening Friends" at the Dave Ward building at Crime Stoppers of Houston in midtown.

The book covers his legendary 60-year career as radio and television newsman in Houston.

Ward also provides candid revelations of his personal struggles and shares his escapes from death, including a 1974 motorcycle crash, 2003 car crash and 2016 heart attack.

A percentage of proceeds from the book will go to Crime Stoppers of Houston.
