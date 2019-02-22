Cypress muralist brightens up the community

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --On a grey and gloomy day, a splash of color can put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces.
"It's kind of like when you bring flowers to someone. How can you not smile? When you're doing artwork, you're just kind of creating happiness in people's lives," explained Bree Wristers.
You can call Wristers by her nickname: "Bree the mural girl."
She's lived in Cypress for eight years and now calls it home.
Many of the murals you see around the area are hers.
"It does have that small town feel once you've been here for a while," she said, "because you notice that a lot of people that you know, you kind of know the same people."
If you'd like to see more of Wristers' work, visit www.artbybree.com
