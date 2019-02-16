COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Couple quits full time job to chase their brewery dreams

"I told him if we waited until we had enough money to do this, we'd be waiting forever," Nicole said.

Juan Beltran
It was a dream which started in his garage with a homemade beer brew kit that Robert Brogdon received from his wife Nicole one Christmas.

Although the first batch was not good, it did leave Robert thinking that one day he could perfect the craft of brewing and open up his own brewery. That dream became a reality in 2018 when the Brogdon's decided to quit their retail jobs and open up Twisted Acre Brewery.

The crafts brewed at Twisted Acre are creative and tasty the selection includes: Green Card (Mexican Lager), Buttercream ( butterscotch cream ale) and Go "Heff" yourself (a hefeweizen, natch). Twisted Acre is opened Thursday through Sunday.
