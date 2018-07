If you've been wanting to see the renowned collection of famous British Royal portraits, the gallery will soon have a home in Houston.The "Tudors to Windsors: British Royal Portraits from Holbein to Warhol" will be on view at the Museum of Fine Arts in October.The gallery showcases figures and history of five centuries of British royalty.Visitors can expect to find 150 masterworks of painting, sculpture and photography to the U.S.