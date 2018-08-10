HOUSTON, Texas --Discovery Green announced its fall 2018 programming July 31, which includes a special moonGARDEN series to celebrate the 12-acre park's 10th anniversary.
Located at 1500 McKinney Street, Houston, Discovery Green is managed by the nonprofit Discovery Green Conservancy and hosts more than 600 free events annually.
The urban park first opened to the public in April 2008 through a partnership between the City of Houston, the Houston First Corporation and the Discovery Green Conservancy.
In celebration of the park's 10th anniversary, moonGARDEN will include the installation of 22 illuminated spheres, ranging in size from six to 30 feet in diameter, presented by Montreal artist collective Lucion Traveling Light. The public art piece, which will transform the park into a "magical moonscape," will be displayed Sept. 29-Oct. 7 and will be illuminated nightly beginning at 6 p.m.
"moonGARDEN is one of Discovery Green's fall 'Celebration Events,' a series of special 10th anniversary programs that highlight the park's mission and impact," President and Park Director Barry Mandel said. "In addition to this public art installation, we'll be hosting a family-friendly festival for Dia de los Muertos and a free concert that celebrates Houston's cultural diversity."
The Fall 2018 season includes the following:
Special events
moonGARDEN: Sept. 29-Oct. 7
Opening night: Sept. 29, 7:30-10 p.m.
Moon Dance: Sept. 30, 7:30 -10 p.m.
Goodnight, Moon: Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m.
Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy: Sept. 15 and Oct. 20, 6-10 p.m.
Scream on the Green: Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos presented by Taqueria Arandas: Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.
Art series
METdance Season Kick-off: Oct. 6, 8-10 p.m.
Bayou City Music Series: Nov. 10, 7-9 p.m.
Art @ Discovery Green
Preview: Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.
Market open: Nov. 3 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 4 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Entertainment series presented by Xfinity
Bank of America Screen on the Green presented by Taqueria Arandas
WALL-E: Sept. 22, 8 p.m.
Goosebumps: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Black Panther: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Unplugged at Discovery Green
Nick Gaitan, Jealous Creatures, Christian Kidd of The Hates, SG & The Soul, Pecos Hank: Sept. 16, 5-9 p.m.
Ancient Cat Society, Howard & the Nosebleeds, Kay Weathers, John Egan and Kimi Kent: Oct. 21, 5-9 p.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by Green Mountain Energy
David Lee Garza: Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
The Tontons: Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
TBA: Oct. 18, 7 p.m.
Secret Sisters: Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
Healthy Living in the Park
Kayak Rides and radio-controlled boats on Kinder Lake:Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 1-Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fitness in the Park presented by Sprouts Farmers Market
Yoga: Mondays Sept. 10-Nov. 12, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Heartfulness Meditation: Mondays Sept. 10-Nov. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Circus Arts: Tuesdays Sept. 4-Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Core-Focused Yoga: Tuesdays Sept. 4-Nov. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Zumba: Wednesdays Sept. 5-Nov. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Parkour: Thursdays Sept. 6-Nov. 15, 6:30-8 p.m.
Hatha Yoga: Saturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi: Sundays Sept. 2-Nov. 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Recycling Saturdays: Saturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m
McNair Foundation Families and Children Series
Young Writers Workshop: Saturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
STEM Saturdays: Saturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays Sept. 4-Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Youth Performance Poetry Sessions: Sept, 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 6:30-8 p.m.
Sundays in the Park: Sundays Sept. 2-Nov. 11, 2-5 p.m.
My First Music Lesson: Sept. 9, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, 3-4 p.m.
Take Me Outdoors Houston: Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dining at Discovery Green
Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove: Sept. 3, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday Supper at The Grove: Sept. 9, Oct. 7 and Nov. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
For more information about Discovery Green, click here. www.discoverygreen.com