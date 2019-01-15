SEWER

Baytown utility jumps to fix sewer emergency

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
An emergency city council meeting was called in Baytown to address an urgent sewer pipe issue.

Council approved money to fix the problem along Goose Creek.

Baytown Public Works Director Frank Simoneaux says they noticed a much higher flow of water by millions of gallons at a lift station. They check the more than 80 stations daily.

Workers traced back the problem and found a 24-inch sewer pipe had collapsed beside the creek. Creek water is spilling into the pipe, therefore, they are pumping creek water into the wastewater plant. A temporary fix has been put into place. The city says it's urgent to repair to avoid any overflow.

Eyewitness News Reporter Christine Dobbyn asked, "If you're a homeowner here should you have any concerns about your water?"

Simoneaux replied, "Not at all. Homeowners should see no impact to them. This is sewer tied to a collection pipe so no residences tied directly to that pipe so they shouldn't see any impact."

The city says repairs will start immediately, and while they are working on it, they will relocate the line so it's not near the creek. Work should be complete within a couple of weeks.

