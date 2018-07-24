COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Avenged Sevenfold concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion canceled

EMBED </>More Videos

Avenged Sevenfold show canceled (KTRK)

Officials with The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion announced July 20 the Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage concert has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

According to a release from Live Nation, Avenged Sevenfold's lead singer, M. Shadows, is suffering from damaged vocal cords and has canceled the band's summer tour with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace.

The concert was scheduled for Sept. 2 at the pavilion. Refunds will be given at the point of purchase, according to pavilion officials.

For more on The Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion 2018 season, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrock musiccommunity impact newspaperlive musicThe Woodlands
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Typhoon Texas set to host week-long Christmas in July
Get in the game! Texans hosting Staff Draft job fair today
Caravan honors remains of forced labor workers in Sugar Land
Houston sneakerheads kick it at Minute Maid Park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's home
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Walmart
Show More
Jax Grill celebrates 25th anniversary with 25-cent burgers
Houston selected as one of 4 U.S. cities for speedy Verizon 5G service
Man buys school supplies for teacher paying out of pocket
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Salmonella Recalls: List of products recalled this month
More News