Collin *Myers* made a big splash on *"Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" on Friday.*
He's in the middle of an intense game during "Play It Forward" week.
He is trying to raise money for Living Water International, and ended the day with $20,000.
You can see how it ends when Collin continues his game on Monday.
"Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" airs at 1:30 p.m.
'MILLIONAIRE' MYERS: ABC13 meteorologist builds his bank on 'Play It Forward' week
