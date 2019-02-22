Collin *Myers* made a big splash on *"Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" on Friday.*He's in the middle of an intense game during "Play It Forward" week.He is trying to raise money for Living Water International, and ended the day with $20,000.You can see how it ends when Collin continues his game on Monday."Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" airs at 1:30 p.m.