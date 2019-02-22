COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'MILLIONAIRE' MYERS: ABC13 meteorologist builds his bank on 'Play It Forward' week

EMBED </>More Videos

Our meteorologist came to play on "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire," while supporting Living Water International.

Collin *Myers* made a big splash on *"Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" on Friday.*

He's in the middle of an intense game during "Play It Forward" week.

He is trying to raise money for Living Water International, and ended the day with $20,000.

You can see how it ends when Collin continues his game on Monday.

"Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" airs at 1:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmillionairewho wants to be a millionairecharity
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Visually impaired experience rodeo BBQ cook-off in a unique way
Grab your boots and cowboy hats, the Rodeo Parade is here
Cypress muralist brightens up the community
Music lovers have a lot to celebrate in downtown Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Father accused of killing 2-year-old daughter with hammer
Is this the end of toll roads in Texas?
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
La Marque Little League's 2019 season could be in jeopardy
Show More
72-year-old with cancer was unaware HPD raided his home
Ex-COCISD teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship
FDA to approve ketamine nasal spray for depression
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
More News