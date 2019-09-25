abc13 plus

84-year-old gym in Missouri City gets long-awaited upgrade

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Earlier this month, a groundbreaking at the aging gymnasium that once belonged to Missouri City Middle School marked the beginning of a renovation several years in the making.

Back in 2016, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted to take over ownership of one of the town's oldest buildings.

It wasn't until this year that the renovation began movement.

"Our plans are to turn this building into a community center," said Ft. Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage.

Located at the corner of Louisiana and First streets, the gymnasium was built in 1935 as a part of Missouri City High School when Missouri City and Sugar Land still had their own school districts, he said. The two districts consolidated to create FBISD on April 18, 1959, and Missouri City High School became the new district's white secondary school, according to FBISD.

Black high school students were brought back to the building from M.R. Wood School in Sugar Land with desegregation in 1965, according to the district. Missouri City High School became Missouri City Junior High School in 1975, but the gymnasium remained in use.

FBISD opened the current Missouri City Middle School in August 2008, according to the district. A group of Missouri City High alumni formed to save the gymnasium from demolition.

The building was boarded up in 2009.

Officials hope to have the renovations completed and the new community center in use next year.

Community Impact Newspaper contributed to this report.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through the ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc13 plus missouri cityabc13 plusmakeovers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
SkyDrone13: Crosby ISD's beautiful Cougar Stadium
13-year-old singer hopes to follow in Beyoncé's footsteps
HCC students can now get paid while attending classes
Here are some facts about Missouri City, Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shouldn't die because of necktie worn in court: Lawyers
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
Driver charged for killing couple sleeping under bridge
School gets laundry machine donation after students bullied
Trump meets with Ukraine leader after memo released
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Show More
Tilman Fertitta buys Del Frisco's steakhouse restaurants
Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line
Here's what we're watching in tropical weather
Starkist tuna reimburses customers after infamous settlement
Man charged with shooting guns in Snapchat videos
More TOP STORIES News