50 years later: Space Center Houston celebrates iconic moon landing

Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 went down in history. Nearly 600 million people watched on July 20, 1969, as astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took the first footsteps on the moon.Space Center Houston is marking the iconic anniversary and with an entire day of activities. The "Apollo 11 50th Live" festival features tram tours to Rocket Park and the Apollo Mission Control Center, book signings, a family STEM zone, and much more.ABC13 community journalist Chaz Miller visited Space Center Houston as the celebration kicked off this morning.