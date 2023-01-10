TCU football team rallies behind Houston 3-year-old boy battling cancer

The Horned Frogs may have had a lot going on lately, but they were never too busy to support 3-year-old Hudson Baker, who is undergoing emergency radiation in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The TCU Horned Frogs ended their season falling short of capping an incredible underdog victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

President Joe Biden even gave them props on Twitter for beating the odds all season.

Part of TCU's game plan included helping a Houston toddler beat cancer.

Three-year-old Hudson Baker is undergoing emergency radiation at Texas Children's Hospital after his brain cancer returned last month.

Hudson comes from a TCU family as his mother's niece is dating one of the players.

The Baker family says support they've received from the Horned Frog community is what keeps them going.

"They've got a lot going on right now, so that means more than anyone will ever know. It makes us realize how really blessed we are how many people we have rooting for Hudson," Jana Baker, Hudson's mom, said.

The Bakers started the "Strong Like Hudson" foundation to help pay their medical bills and support other children fighting cancer.

The Horned Frogs are providing gear, including a signed TCU football, for the foundation to auction off.

