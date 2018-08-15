Coke, crystal meth among drugs found in Katy man's home

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities say a man that they investigated for several weeks is behind bars after he was arrested at his home in Katy where varieties of narcotics were found.
According to the office of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap, 40-year-old Brodrick Glenn was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
On Tuesday night, deputies served a warrant on Glenn's home, where they found crystal meth, THC candy, and powder and crack cocaine.
In all, Glenn's home contained:
- 59 grams of cocaine (powder and crack)
- 20 grams of crystal meth
- 26 grams of THC edible candy
- 94 grams of marijuana
- Several bottles of codeine and promethazine
- Soma and hydrocodone pills
Deputies also found several weapons, one of which was stolen.