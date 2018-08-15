Coke, crystal meth among drugs found in Katy man's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Coke, crystal meth among drugs found in Katy man's home

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a man that they investigated for several weeks is behind bars after he was arrested at his home in Katy where varieties of narcotics were found.

According to the office of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap, 40-year-old Brodrick Glenn was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

On Tuesday night, deputies served a warrant on Glenn's home, where they found crystal meth, THC candy, and powder and crack cocaine.

In all, Glenn's home contained:
  • 59 grams of cocaine (powder and crack)
  • 20 grams of crystal meth
  • 26 grams of THC edible candy
  • 94 grams of marijuana
  • Several bottles of codeine and promethazine
  • Soma and hydrocodone pills


Deputies also found several weapons, one of which was stolen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsdrugdrug arrestraidKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen 'narrowly' hit by road rage suspect's gunshot
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago this week
Food products test positive for ingredient used in weed killer
Parents celebrate first day of school
Crooks use new tactic to gain bank information from hotel guests
2 remaining suspects in Texas City mom's murder in custody
Police searching for suspects of fatal robbery in NW Houston
Man who lost family members during Harvey receives sign from above
Show More
Lyft combines ride-sharing and car rentals
Teen with terminal illness becomes honorary firefighter
Delta Airlines seeking to hire new friendly faces
Thyroid medication under voluntary recall, FDA says
Author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' claims roots in Clear Lake-area
More News