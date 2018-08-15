Coke, crystal meth among drugs found in Katy man's home

59 grams of cocaine (powder and crack)

20 grams of crystal meth

26 grams of THC edible candy

94 grams of marijuana

Several bottles of codeine and promethazine

Soma and hydrocodone pills

Authorities say a man that they investigated for several weeks is behind bars after he was arrested at his home in Katy where varieties of narcotics were found.According to the office of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap, 40-year-old Brodrick Glenn was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.On Tuesday night, deputies served a warrant on Glenn's home, where they found crystal meth, THC candy, and powder and crack cocaine.In all, Glenn's home contained:Deputies also found several weapons, one of which was stolen.