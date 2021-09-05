Man shot to death in SE Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found lying outside a southeast Houston home with gunshot wounds died Sunday morning, and police are looking for the shooter.It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 9400 block of Coffee Street.A woman who lives in the neighborhood told police she heard two gunshots outside her home and found the man with two gunshot wounds.She told officers she recognized the man from the area, but didn't see what happened.The man was taken to a hospital where he died.Investigators are working to find out who shot the man and what led to the killing.His identity wasn't immediately released.