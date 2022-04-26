Galveston police keeping bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beaches for evidence

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police said they are going to assume three suspected bricks of cocaine that washed up on Galveston beaches over the weekend are indeed the white powdery drug.Police said the bricks were found washed up in three separate areas: Seawall Boulevard and 35th Street, FM 3005 and 16 Mile Road, and FM 3005 and Gulf Drive.The product is likely not going to be tested, and according to Lt. Xavier Hancock, the department is going to assume it is cocaine and keep it as evidence.