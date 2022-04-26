cocaine

Galveston police keeping bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beaches for evidence

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police said they are going to assume three suspected bricks of cocaine that washed up on Galveston beaches over the weekend are indeed the white powdery drug.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.


Police said the bricks were found washed up in three separate areas: Seawall Boulevard and 35th Street, FM 3005 and 16 Mile Road, and FM 3005 and Gulf Drive.

The product is likely not going to be tested, and according to Lt. Xavier Hancock, the department is going to assume it is cocaine and keep it as evidence.

SEE RELATED STORY: Cocaine bundles wash up on 2 different Matagorda County beaches, deputies say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestoncocainebeachesdrugdrugs
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COCAINE
2 guilty in distributing 777 kilos of meth in Houston
50 people arrested in 105-count narcotics indictment
High school student attacked in his family's driveway in Richmond
Houston tattoo artist died from overdose, medical examiner rules
TOP STORIES
Coast Guard searching for missing 88-year-old boater near Smith Point
Stolen items found in car after deadly rollover crash on I-45
Loopholes in use of fake car tags in Harris Co. closed under new laws
Sunshine returns Wednesday
Testimony resumes in trial for man charged with murder of 11-year-old
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
Vince Wilfork's son spared prison in theft of dad's Super Bowl rings
Show More
Houston Methodist announces new $1.4 billion hospital tower
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
2021 was the 2nd deadliest year ever on Texas roadways, TxDOT says
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
2nd Chris Rock show in Sugar Land added due to popular demand
More TOP STORIES News