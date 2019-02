The Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman who went missing near Swan Lake on Friday.According to the Coast Guard, the 16-foot boat of Dale Wolf, 60, was found at anchor.The boat carried his keys, wallet and cell phone, but Wolf was nowhere to be found.It is reported that Wolf is wearing a light blue shirt with dark-colored fishing waders, the Coast Guard said.Anyone with information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.