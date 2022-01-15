the bachelorette

'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis dies at 34

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Bachelorette' contestant, Chicago area native Clint Arlis dies at 34

BATAVIA, Ill. -- Clint Arlis, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette" has died at 34 years old.

His death was announced Thursday in a Tweet by his former wrestling coach at Batavia High School. He was from the west suburban Chicago area. Arlis' sister, Taylor Lulek, posted about his death on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," Lulek said.

Arlis, who was once a guest of "Windy City Live," competed on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette," which featured bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

His manner of death is not yet known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybataviabachelor in paradisethe bachelorettebachelorthe bachelorbachelorettereality television
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE BACHELORETTE
Will 'The Bachelor' Clayton take a rose back?
After meeting 'The Bachelor' Clayton, one woman says she 'hates' him
Clayton Echard begins his quest for love on 'The Bachelor'
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
TOP STORIES
CFISD trustee loses IT company job after comment about Black teachers
Robbery suspect accused of sparking chase arrested
Harvey victim finally gets help 1,600 days after the storm
1 person dead after car slams into building in SE Houston, HPD says
Feds now involved in deadly Astroworld Fest investigation
Harris County stepping up enforcement on fake paper license plates
Texans Justin Reid discusses Man of the Year nomination, free agency
Show More
Katy bookstore vandalized with racist graffiti ahead of grand opening
Cruz and Cornyn reaffirm opposition to federal voting rights bill
Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
17 Houston animal charities to support on Betty White Challenge Day
More TOP STORIES News