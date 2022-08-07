Worthing H.S. band attends Pro Football Hall of Fame in tribute to NFL legend Cliff Branch

Cliff Branch, a Worthing High School product, was a 4-time Pro-Bowl selection and lead the NFL in touchdown receptions with 13 in 1974.

CANTON, Ohio (KTRK) -- Receiving football's highest individual honor, native Houstonian and former Worthing High School athlete Cliff Branch was posthumously enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his former school's band came to honor him.

Branch, a star at Worthing High School in Houston Independent School District, was one of the NFL's top deep threats from 1972 to 1985 in Oakland and Los Angeles.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in touchdown receptions in 1974 with 13 and 1976 with 12. Branch also had a league-high 1,092 yards receiving in 1974.

As part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in Canton, Ohio, there's an annual Canton Repository Grand Parade. Branch's alma mater, Worthing H.S., was part of the parade with the Prancing Dolls and Marching Pride of Sunnyside took part in the festivities.

"For the students, it was exciting and nerve-wracking but rewarding all at the same time," band director of Worthing High School, Kuan Mitchell, told ABC13.

"To literally travel from one extreme end of the country to the next was an experience. The students gave up their summer and had been practicing since July 16th. Our students have bonded, and we're excited about our next opportunity. I must thank my staff Joseph Augulliard, Ms. Walker, Worthing administration staff, Worthing's alumni association, and the Lighthouse ministry."

Worthing's marching band will be traveling again next summer as they participate in the National Fourth of July parade.

"Greatness is in you!," Mitchell added.

