Francisco Oropesa is still on the run and has left the Trail Ends community scared as residents are worried he could find his way back if not found soon.

Mass shooting suspect on the run strikes fear in residents as Cleveland community honors 5 victims

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As law enforcement continues to search for the suspect accused of murdering his neighbors, a candlelight memorial has now been set up outside of the home where five people were massacred in San Jacinto County.

Neighbors across the Trails End Cleveland community came out on Monday evening with balloons, flowers, candles, and stuffed animals to honor those whose lives were taken abruptly and senselessly.

The victims have been identified as 3rd-grader Daniel Enrique Lazo Guzmán, 21-year-old Diana Velasquez Alvarado, 31-year-old Obdulia Molina Rivera, 25-year-old Sonia Argentina Guzmán Taibot , and 18-year-old Josué Jonatan Cáceres.

Community members tell ABC13 that they want justice for their neighbors.

A manhunt is still underway for the suspect 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News scared as another day of searching continues.

Locked hand in hand, neighbors on Walter Road in Cleveland prayed in front of the home where the innocent victims died.

Neighbor Marlene Ventura is from Honduras, like the victims, and says her grandson and the youngest victim, Daniel Lazo Guzman, were best friends.

Ventura says she wants the suspect to be found because everyone in the community is living in fear.

"I am scared. We're scared for him to know his way back home," a neighbor Vivian Posada, said.

Posada lives down the road from the victims, and in an interview only on ABC13, she says law enforcement surrounded her on Saturday.

"They stopped me, and a lot of cops came down, and they're all like, 'Let me search your truck'. And they were like, 'We're going to head to your house because it looks like the shooter is at your house'," Posada said.

Posoda said she lives just a few houses down from Oropesa.

She told ABC13 that she didn't know him.

An ABC13 reporter asked Posada what law enforcement told her they were looking for.

"For the shooter! They thought I had the shooter because the (Orpoesa) cellphone was in my backyard," Posada answered.

The suspect's phone and clothing were ditched in her backyard, but police searched the rest of her home and found nothing.

"It has been very scary. No sleep. We can't even go out because I'm scared," she said.

So many share her sentiment across the community.

"Everybody here is just really devastated. This is something that hit home for us," neighbor Dale Tiller, said. "I'm angry. We want justice. The community wants justice. We haven't had any help from law enforcement in the past. I think they dropped the ball on this one."

They want the suspect found and change to come for a community that feels forgotten in their county.

