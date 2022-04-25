Car thief suspect who led Cleveland police officers on chase pulled gun out first, captain says

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A car thief suspect was shot Monday morning by a pair of Cleveland police officers after a brief chase in the area, according to the authorities.It started at about 10:33 a.m. when the Cleveland Police Department received reports of a possible stolen vehicle at the Martin Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership, Capt. Scott Felts said.Upon officers' arrival, the suspect drove off, going over 100 mph northbound on US-59, police said. That's when a chase erupted, involving several police units, as well as several DPS troopers and other local law enforcement.Felts said the suspect started speeding back into the Cleveland area. Officers were able to spike the suspect's tires, causing the vehicle to lose its rims and go into a construction barrier area.That didn't stop the suspect, though. Felts said the man continued northbound, jumping several construction blockade areas.After crashing the vehicle, the suspect came out holding a handgun in his right hand and ran across several barriers toward the woods.Felts said two of his officers opened fire, hitting the suspect. His condition remains unknown at this time.It was unclear if the suspect fired rounds at the police officers, but an investigation is being handled by Cleveland PD.