Cleveland mom murdered, suspect arrested after he got stuck in traffic

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl is safe after her mother was shot and killed outside their home Thursday afternoon.

Officers answering a call about hearing gunshots found Trena Monique, 49, dead on the back patio of her home, according to a statement from the Cleveland Police Department.

Witnesses saw the shooter take off in a black truck, police said. Less than an hour later, the driver was spotted on I-69 and initially refused to stop for officers, according to the statement.

Officers had to block the truck to get it stopped, which had been held up by heavy traffic on the road, police said.

Phillip Simmons, 55, was taken into custody and charged with murder. A 9 mm handgun was found when officers arrested Simmons.

Simmons was taken to the Cleveland Jail. There was no word on bond being set.
