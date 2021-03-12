clear creek isd

Clear Creek ISD teacher on leave over 'troubling allegations' involving physical encounter with student

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Clear Creek ISD teacher has been placed on leave over "troubling allegations" involving what was described as a physical encounter with a student.

According to a statement issued by the district, a teacher at Ed White Elementary was placed on administrative leave after "troubling allegations" involving "the way the teacher interacted physically with a student."

"The allegations do not reflect our expectations of educator conduct therefore a full investigation into the matter is underway," read the statement.

The district said the report was made on Thursday and no further details surrounding the interaction between the student and teacher were immediately released.

"Ed White Elementary campus administration and district personnel are working with the child's family," read the statement.
