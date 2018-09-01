Clean up efforts continue after 1,200 gallons of oil spills near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard, along with the Texas General Land office, continue working to contain and clean up an oil spill that occurred near Corpus Christi.

According to the Coast Guard, nearly 1,200 gallons of oil spilled Thursday night as an overloaded barge was docking at Flint Hills East Dock in the Corpus Christi Inner Harbor.

Approximately 1,700-feet of oil containment boom, including skimmers, vacuum trucks, and frac tanks are on scene to remove the remaining spilled product from the water, the Coast Guard said.

Officials added that personnel is providing oversight of the clean-up until pollution response efforts are completed.
