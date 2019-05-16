Small fire damages Outley Elementary School in Alief ISD

School at Outley Elementary will resume as soon as the affected areas are thoroughly clear of any debris and residue. We are hopeful that classes will resume on Monday May 20.



Alief ISD will post additional updates on the campus and district websites as well as on social media. — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) May 16, 2019

All classes and after school activities at Outley Elementary will be canceled tomorrow May 16 and Friday May 17 due to damage as a result of a small fire that occurred this evening. The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) May 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes and after-school activities are cancelled at Outley Elementary Thursday and Friday after a fire broke out at the school.The fire erupted at the campus on Richmond Avenue sometime before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.SkyEye was over the scene and saw a group of bystanders watching as firefighters rushed into the school.Alief ISD said the small fire left behind debris and residue. They hope to have the school cleaned up for classes to resume on Monday.