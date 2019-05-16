Small fire damages Outley Elementary School in Alief ISD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes and after-school activities are cancelled at Outley Elementary Thursday and Friday after a fire broke out at the school.

The fire erupted at the campus on Richmond Avenue sometime before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SkyEye was over the scene and saw a group of bystanders watching as firefighters rushed into the school.

Alief ISD said the small fire left behind debris and residue. They hope to have the school cleaned up for classes to resume on Monday.


