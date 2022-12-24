The city of Pasadena asking residents to stop dripping faucets following strain on water supply

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Pasadena is urging residents to stop dripping their faucets immediately following the strain it has put on the water supply system.

On Twitter, the city posted a citizen advisory requesting locals to take a look around their homes for a potential water break or leak.

They are asking that you check outside the house as well. They want you to check back-flow preventers, irrigation systems, and pool equipment.

If you notice a water break or a leak on your property, the city asks that you attempt to turn off the water at the meter or secondary shut-off value next to your home.

At this time, there is no update on when it will be safe to continue a drip.