A man attempting to cross the freeway will have to think twice before resisting arrest.Eyewitness News viewer Robert Tillotson caught it all on camera.The man was stopped by police while walking in the main lanes of traffic on I-10 and Thompson Road.The officer stunned the man twice, but struggled making the arrest by himself.Two vigilante citizens stepped in right away, helping hold the man down while the arrest was made.Both the suspect and officer sustained minor scrapes from falling to the ground.The man is being charged with resisting arrest.