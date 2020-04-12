Society

Churches across southeast Texas go virtual for Easter Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Churches across southeast Texas still plan to reach the faithful on Easter Sunday. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they've had to re-think how to meet people's spiritual needs in a virtual way.

Pastor Jon Redmond of First Baptist Church Pasadena spoke with ABC13 about their plans. The church's Easter service has already been recorded and they're prepare to broadcast it online and on social media Sunday morning.

"As our schedules have slowed down, maybe in the stillness, we'll be able to hear from God in clearer ways than when we were so busy and going at such a hectic pace," said Redmond. "We know there is going to come a day that we emerge from this isolation. Hopefully when we come out, we'll come out better than we came in."

Redmond said the church is reaching people in new and old ways. They've launched daily devotional videos which they post to Facebook at noon. They're also calling thousands of members of their congregation, especially older individuals who might be stuck alone at home.

"We're probably doing what the other churches are doing. We're trying to reach out to all of members and to call all of our members personally," said Redmond. "To be able to talk to somebody and to know they're not alone that God is with them but also that their church cares about them too."

You can join their livestream by visiting the church's Facebook page.
