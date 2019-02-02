Church goers come together after clergy sexual abuse allegations

Saturday night gave parishioners a chance to turn the page after dozens of priests were accused of sexual abuse.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds flowed into Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church Saturday evening.

It was the first big mass since the news from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released its list of priests accused of sexual abuse.

While dozens of priests were on the list, parishioners Saturday were looking to turn the page.

"People coming to mass, I think it's a sense for them to come together as a community," Reverand Shaw Horrigan said. "To continue to mourn, to pray first for foremost for those who have been victimized, and to reestablish their belief in the church."

Horrigan used Saturday's service to be open with the church. He addressed the issue at hand, offering hope for the light of the gospel.

"It was needed for transparency," Horrigan said. "For healing and for hope for the people of God"

EMBED More News Videos

