HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye is over the scene of a large fire that has engulfed a church on West Montgomery Road near Highway 249 and Breen in northwest Harris County.

ABC13 is working to gather more information about the fire, including whether there are any injuries.

SkyEye spotted the flames shooting into the air at around 6:30 a.m.

Multiple units are on scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll update this post with new information as we receive it.