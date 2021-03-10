Chuck Norris' 81st birthday celebrated by his Navasota neighbors

Ben Morris and John Dittfurth, with the band 'The Great American Boxcar Chorus,' produced the segment, which features scenes from Navasota and a toast to the Grimes County resident.
"I can't help but think of Chuck Norris being our resident celebrity and how much he's brought to this community," Dittfurth says in the video.
"We're going to celebrate tonight and watch some 'Top Dog' with the kids and maybe later, kick back with the Mrs. and watch a little 'The Hitman' all while enjoying a couple of ice cold CForce Waters," Ben Morris said. "Thank you for everything you do and Happy Birthday, Chuck."
CForce Water is headquartered just outside of Navasota and was launched in 2015 by Norris and his wife, Gena, just across the road from his Lone Wolf Ranch.
He was born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma. He later moved to Kansas and California before joining the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years.
He opened a martial arts studio and went on to win the title of world champion at the International Karate Championship. He befriended martial arts master and actor Bruce Lee while competing. He made his acting debut in the 1969 film 'The Wrecking Crew.'
He went on to star in dozens of movies, as well as the original version of the TV series 'Walker Texas Ranger.'