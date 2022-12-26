Firefighters rescue brand new Christmas toy from sewer drain in Cinco Ranch

CINCO RANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County firefighters saved the day during an untraditional call on Christmas. It wasn't a house fire or medical call, but instead a brand new toy from Santa in need of a rescue.

Firefighters from Willowfork Fire Department, Fort Bend County Emergency Service Department No. 2, shared photos of the rescue on Sunday, proving that "service never stops."

The photos show firefighters using a ladder to climb into a sewer drain.

Firefighters said a child's brand new RC car fell down into a sewer drain in a Cinco Ranch subdivision during its "maiden voyage."

Thankfully, crews were able to get the toy and return it to its owner... just in time for more Christmas fun.