hoax

'She's not my mom': Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax

FRESNO, Calif. -- A young girl's plea for help that was spotted by drivers on a highway in Northern California turned out to be a hoax, the California Highway Patrol says.

Officials say they received reports of a girl holding up a sign reading, "Help me, she's not my mom!! Help!!" while in the back seat of a car on Highway 99 in Stockton.

Six patrol units, including a K9 unit, made a high-risk enforcement stop but soon learned the girl had made the story up "as a fun thing to do."

CHP says the mother was unaware of the note, and officers allowed them to leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoaxsocietycalifornia highway patrolcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOAX
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
Clerk staged robbery with boyfriend, then got engaged at Walmart, police say
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News