Child's body found while searching for missing 10-year-old in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child's body has been recovered during the search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing near Crystal Beach in Galveston County.

Around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, the boy went missing while swimming near Crystal Beach near the Bolivar Peninsula, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Watchstanders launched a helicopter air crew and two boat crews to help search for the boy.

Deputies later confirmed the father was found alive.

Around 3:15, officers found the body of a child located near the area of the beach where the 10-year-old boy was reported missing.

The boy's father told officials that they were in the water, just above waist deep, when a wave came and knocked them over. When the dad came up, he said a current separated him from his son.

The dad said his son was fighting the current trying to get back to him, before he disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at (281) 464-4851.
