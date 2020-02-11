Elderly woman in serious condition after 14-year-old crashes in stolen vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 14-year-old will face two felony charges after crashing a stolen truck into two other cars, leaving one injured.On Monday, five juveniles were inside a stolen green truck traveling along the W. Sam Houston Parkway Beltway near Seagler and Briar Rose around 3:30 p.m., said Houston police."I was just going picking up my daughter from daycare, and as I looked over my right shoulder and saw these kids in a truck," said an off-duty HPD Officer, Dekendrick Spears. "The driver noticed and he looked shocked."Spears sensed something was wrong and called in the truck's plates.Authorities confirmed that the truck was stolen, leading Spears to follow them in his personal vehicle until patrol units could catch up.The kids drove through the Briar Forest neighborhood, then sped through a stop sign, police said.They hit a Lexus driven by an older woman, and moments later they hit a Tundra truck with a 4th grader and his mother inside.Caleb Nunez, the 4th grader, remembers the incident as terrifying."We were driving there. Then, the car stops, a sudden jerk, and we're spinning around uncontrollably. Then I saw a police officer running after the guys in the truck."Police were able to capture the 14-year-old driver and his four other passengers, ages 11 and 13.All were sent to hospitals and were checked out.The elderly woman in the Lexus was transported to the hospital with serious injuries."When you mix young kids and cars, you rarely have good outcomes," said chief of Vehicular Crimes Division, Sean Teare.Teare said the 14-year-old driver is expected to be charged with aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.