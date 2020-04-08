Person of interest in 5-year-old's murder claims she wasn't involved

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the women who were named as a person of interest in the murder of 5-year-old Jordan Allen Jr. says she wants her name cleared from the case.

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 29; Khalisah Smith, 18; and Alexis Moshae Gore, 22 are all wanted for questioning by investigators.

3 women sought for questioning in shooting death of 5-year-old

On Wednesday, Gore told ABC13 she believes investigators mistakenly identified her as a person of interest. She said she wasn't around when Allen was shot to death.

Jordan Allen Sr., the boy's dad, told ABC13 that his son was on the second floor balcony making TikTok videos when he was shot in the head with a stray bullet.

The child was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital where he died on Monday when doctors took him off the ventilator.

ABC13 reached out to the investigators over the case, but are waiting to hear back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News